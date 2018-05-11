This Tiny Home and Writing Studio Was Invented For a Children's Author
When acclaimed German children's author Cornelia Funke, best known for the Inkheart trilogy, first contacted David Latimer of Nashville–based New Frontier Tiny Homes, she was living in Los Angeles and looking to buy beachside property. Additionally, she wanted to build an off-grid, tiny home on the property which could serve as both a writing studio and guest quarters for visiting friends. When she finally found the right piece of land, an old avocado farm near Zuma Beach in Malibu, she commissioned Latimar to craft a customized tiny home at his facility in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 250-square-foot unit was built on a trailer, and after completion, Latimar drove it out to Funke's Malibu property to personally deliver it himself. Funke was so happy with the results that after a few days, she ordered another.
Now anyone can order the Cornelia Tiny House, which comes in at around $125,000 (depending on customizations). New Frontiers also offers a larger version of the Cornelia with an extra ground-floor bed, a larger kitchen, and a larger full bath. Scroll through for a look inside the original Cornelia, which was photographed in Nashville prior to its big move out West.
Shop the Look
For more information on the Cornelia Tiny House or to get a quote, click here.
Project Credits:
Architectural Designer: New Frontier Tiny Homes, David Latimer and Taylor Mallon
Builder/General Contractor: New Frontier Tiny Homes
Lighting Design: New Frontier Tiny Homes, David Latimer
Interior Design: New Frontier Tiny Homes, David Latimer
Cabinetry Design/Installation: New Frontier Tiny Homes, Taylor Mallon
Decor/Staging: David Latimer
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample