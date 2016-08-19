A Young Architect Painstakingly Restores a Modern Masterwork by Marcel Breuer

SubscribeSign In
A Young Architect Painstakingly Restores a Modern Masterwork by Marcel BreuerView 15 Photos
The (intimidating) commission? Reviving one of the legendary modernist’s rare residences west of the Mississippi: the 1954 Snower House.
This story was originally published in Dwell’s September 2016 issue.

David Hay
David Hay, a New York-based playwright who once lived in a house designed by Richard Neutra has always been interested in how architects design homes that promote easy and comfortable social interaction.

Topics

RenovationsMidcentury HomesHome ToursDwell Magazine