d
David Hay
Kansas City Royal
A young architect takes on an intimidating commission: reviving a modern masterwork by Marcel Breuer.
David Hay
A Richly Furnished Home Frames Striking Landscape Views
In the Australian bush, a sculptor and an architect collaborate on a house built to withstand fire.
David Hay
An 1850 schoolhouse in Milford, Pennsylvania
A pair of photographers employed a pair of architects (they're all buddies) to transform an aging schoolhouse into a modern...
David Hay
Pedigree Charted
With an extended family apt to drop by at a moment’s notice, lifelong modernist Hannah Ferguson has a new home that’s all about...
David Hay
Massie Produced
Art object or machine for living in Architect William Massie’s personal prefab project takes the mass out of mass customization...
David Hay