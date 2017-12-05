View Photos
8 Creative Ways to Let the Little Details Shine
By Kate Reggev –
Don’t underestimate the big impact that small design details can have on a space.
From light switch plate covers to the minute detailing of kitchen cabinet hardware (or lack thereof!), the nitty-gritty, down-to-the-quarter-inch details are what can often have tremendous visual and functional effects on a space. Let’s take a look at some stellar examples of thoughtful, aesthetically arresting design details.
A Kit-Of-Parts Plywood Staircase
