8 Creative Ways to Let the Little Details Shine

Carpenter Matti Salminen built the birch cabinets and island for the kitchen of a new home outside of Helsinki. The architect, Tuomas Siitonen, situated a lofted family room on the mezzanine above. The curves of this kitchen island are repeated not only in plan, but also in the curved corners of the sliding cabinet doors and in the curved ends of the routed groove, which takes the place of external hardware. The two tones of the wood, with its organic, wavy grain, bring an earthy touch to the island.