Collection by Laura C. Mallonee
Micro Dwellings in Phoenix Get Creative With Under 500 Square Feet
These apartments emphasize quality above quantity.
A few years ago, Benjamin Hall found himself living in a 250-square-foot studio in Copenhagen—an experience that revolutionized the way he thought about space. “It taught me how to live cleaner, more organized, and to depend on a community,” he says. He drew on those lessons last year when he designed White Stone Studios, an experimental luxury complex with six units that each measure just 468 square feet.