Sleek Scandinavian Design Permeates a Family’s Summer House in an Old Fishing Village

Ensconced in a Swedish fishing village dating back to the 14th century, a holiday home designed to host three generations references the pitched-roof vernacular and local building techniques of the region while maintaining a clean, contemporary feel. Located at the tip of the Bjäre Peninsula in the southern county of Skåne, the modest retreat by Gothenburg-based studio Maka Arkitektur is shaped around a central courtyard, allowing guests to relax outdoors while ducking the coastal winds.

Architects Ylva der Hagopian and Daniel Hedner faced the challenge of creating spacious living quarters on a compact site. Despite strict regulations, they were able to place the home 1.5 meters from the property line thanks to a derelict building that once sat close to the adjacent plot. The main building takes an orthogonal plan, and a detached guest annex has its own kitchenette and bathroom. The garden, which links all the social spaces together, features a mature cherry tree that reveals the history of the site and provides welcome shade. From downstairs, the homeowners can access the roof terrace, which rises above the old rooftops and offers views of the ocean.