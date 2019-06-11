Second to None

Your Turn:



Weijnen discovered the use of charred wood through the work of Terunobu Fuji­mori and traveled to the Japanese island of Naoshima to observe the traditional techni­que. Back in Amsterdam, he adapted the process for his own home. Here’s how he did it.



Step 1: Though traditionally three Japanese cedar boards are bound to form

a long triangle and a fire is started within the resulting tunnel, Weijnen built a brick oven to accommodate two six-foot-long larch wood boards at a time.



Step 2: Weijnen charred the top one-eighth inch of each board in the gas burner–equipped oven, a process that took ap­proximately ten minutes.



Step 3: After removing the planks from the brick oven, Weijnen doused

them with water if the fires didn’t go out on their own. Though Weijnen left his boards au naturel, you can also finish planks by brushing and oiling them.



Step 4: The inevitable learning curve will begin with less successful pieces; Weijnen used his early attempts in the kitchen ceiling.



Reused Timber

House 2.0 relies on recycled wood for support–—notably, two enormous former mooring posts of basralocus wood and an entire elm tree. The hundred-year-old mooring posts, each standing 26 feet high, were placed at either end of the building as its main structural supports. Weijnen used a 75-year-old elm tree instead of a steel girder to support the suspended living room. The tree was felled during the reno­vation of one of the city’s canal quays. "It corresponds to the Japanese practice of incorporating a natural element into architecture," says Weijnen.



Salvaged-wood dealers like these provide reclaimed timber that you can use for structural support or more common household projects like flooring, ceiling, planter boxes, and furniture.



Adobe Plaster

In all but two rooms (the kids’ bedrooms because of their propensity for DIY decoration), Weijnen avoided using carbon-intensive plaster. Instead, he finished the home with earth or adobe plaster. "Adobe is an ideal ma­terial in passive houses, as it absorbs and releases moisture well, controlling the climate," says Weijnen. In the upper part of the house, where temperatures tend to be high during the summer months, the adobe is mixed with PCMs, small paraffin capsules that melt when it’s hot to absorb heat and solidify again and release heat when it cools.



Do it yourself with earth and adobe plasters from companies like these.



Wind Turbine

Though the Netherlands seems like the place that would most warmly welcome wind mills (as they’re called there), planning authorities were ­initially skeptical of the idea of a rooftop turbine in a dense, residential area. In the end, the town relented; and given local weather conditions, the turbine now provides one-third of the house’s ­annual electricity



Weijnen chose a donQi wind turbine, which is compact and quiet enough for an urban location. Consider these tips when selecting

a wind turbine.



Before installing, decide where you’ll mount the turbine by determining the direction from which the strongest winds come. For Weijnen, it was southwest.



Be a good neighbor. Consult with residents living close-by as turbines often produce unfamiliar noises.



If possible, mount the turbine on an anchor other than the house. Weijnen originally mounted his directly on the home but vibrations proved noisy, causing him to relocate it farther from the wall.