Japan Style: A Modern Take on East Meets West
Stories
Inspiration Nation
Writer Lisa Katayama sees innovation triumphing over tragedy in Japan in the wake of the Sendai earthquake.
By
Lisa Katayama
-
5 years
ago
Eastern Promise
A 400-year-old icon of Japanese design inspires generations of modern architects.
New Prospects
A Brooklyn architect shows what a little elbow grease, a healthy dose of naïveté, and a decade can accomplish.
Dwell Reviews 6 Modern Desks
The right workspace can transform your creative life. Dwell puts six desks to the test.
Second to None
With House 2.0, architect Pieter Weijnen demonstrates the exponential rate at which green design is advancing.
Helsinki Ink
Step inside Marimekko’s printing factory for a look at how its iconic textiles come to life.
An Atypical Modern Home in Southern California
If good fences make good neighbors, then Shino and Ken Mori are the best neighbors ever. They invite us past the charred cedar facade of their Southern California home.
A Piece of Home
Made of hardy Scottish materials and holding a Japanese heart, this Edinburgh house shows that two architects from disparate cultures can design a home that bridges the gap.
Almost Perfect
Inspired by tansu chests and raw materials that show patina, a pair of Sydney-based architects renovated their own home—slowly.
Design Shop Visit: Mjölk in Toronto
This Canadian duo searches out top Scandinavian and Japanese designs and brings their best finds back to this Toronto shop.
Fields of Old
Tatsuro Kiuchi finds beauty in the banal, even in a fleeting look at his homeland through the window of a bullet train.