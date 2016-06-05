Subscribe
j
Jane Szita
Follow
Latest
32
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
This Minimal Addition Looks Magical in the Belgian Forest
A little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view.
j
Jane Szita
A Soaring Schoolhouse in the Netherlands is Reborn
Take a lesson from this school-turned-home.
j
Jane Szita
This Factory Switches Out Cattle-Fodder for Furniture
A family brings out the best in a neglected space to build their home in Belgium.
j
Jane Szita
A Creative Dreamworld Complete With Neon Rooms and a Tropical Garden
An artist and an architect build their home, studios, and an exhibition space inside an Antwerp warehouse.
j
Jane Szita
A Modern Take on the Pitched-Roof
A family’s house outside the hustle of Amsterdam makes the most of local materials and forms.
j
Jane Szita
A Dutch Duo Crafts Contemporary, Efficient Office Furniture
Dutch designers Makkink & Bey prove that flexible furnishings can increase efficiency in the modern workplace.
j
Jane Szita