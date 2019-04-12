Stories

Prefab Proponent Jennifer Siegal Explains the Wind-Up Toy She Always Keeps on Her Desk
A tiny metal knickknack keeps the designer’s mind on mobility.
Jennifer Siegal
A Rookie Designer and Her Builder Father Create an Artist's Sculptural Loft in the Desert
A rookie designer, a veteran builder, and an artist eschew the traditional and join forces to create a singular residence in...
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Lena Headey’s Off-Camera Castle
With a homespun renovation, this Game of Thrones actress finally finds her keep.
Dwell
This Los Angeles Home is Driven by Automotive Design
The creative force behind Faraday Future’s otherworldly automotive designs takes on a new medium—his own residence.
Jim Shi