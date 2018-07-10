An Australian Home's Brick Addition Creates a Private Backyard Haven

For this remodel project in Abbotsford, a suburb of Melbourne, MAKE Architecture decided to work with the home's industrial surroundings. "The potential was for a house that offered all the qualities of domesticity, refuge, seclusion, and calm," describe the architects, "but that was bound by the unique characteristics of Abbotsford’s industrial history."

In order to extend a two-bedroom clapboard cottage and maximize the home's entire lot, the architects created a new kitchen and dining area in the north corner, then connected it to the existing house via a long corridor, which looks into a new, private courtyard. Then they wrapped the addition in white-and-charcoal perforated brick, in a material nod to the neighborhood's nearby brick factories, businesses, and warehouses.