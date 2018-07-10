Try Dwell+ for FREE
An Australian Home's Brick Addition Creates a Private Backyard Haven
Renovations + Home Tours

An Australian Home's Brick Addition Creates a Private Backyard Haven

By Melissa Dalton
View 12 Photos
Inspired by the surrounding industrial neighborhood, a brick addition to a heritage cottage outside Melbourne creates a private backyard retreat.

For this remodel project in Abbotsford, a suburb of Melbourne, MAKE Architecture decided to work with the home's industrial surroundings. "The potential was for a house that offered all the qualities of domesticity, refuge, seclusion, and calm," describe the architects, "but that was bound by the unique characteristics of Abbotsford’s industrial history."

In order to extend a two-bedroom clapboard cottage and maximize the home's entire lot, the architects created a new kitchen and dining area in the north corner, then connected it to the existing house via a long corridor, which looks into a new, private courtyard. Then they wrapped the addition in white-and-charcoal perforated brick, in a material nod to the neighborhood's nearby brick factories, businesses, and warehouses.

A view of the new eastern-facing front door. "At the second level, brickwork gradually opens up to become a perforated brick screen for the roof top deck," explain the architects.

"Stitching the existing white weatherboard cottage into its more robust industrial surrounds, the new addition uses brick work painted white at the first level to connect to the white weatherboard and then black at the top level to engage with the local industrial precinct," say the architects.

On the western side of the home, the brick addition becomes sinuous to carve out leisure spaces in a new private courtyard, which is entirely enclosed by a white brick boundary wall. Large openings to the interior ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow for the homeowners.

In this view, one can see how the curved addition makes space for an outdoor seating area with a fire pit, and eventually meets the clapboard form of the original house.

Shop the Look
Loll Designs Cabrio Chair
Loll Designs
Like the Tesla Roadster, the Cabrio sports chair was a concept chair that we just couldn’t keep in the garage. With absolutely no acceleration, the Cabrio Patio Chair will bring you from 60 to 0 in less than 4 seconds.
Shop
Knoll Platner Dining Table
Design Within Reach
If you combined the work of I.M. Pei and Eero Saarinen, the result might very well look like the Platner Collection (1966).
Shop
1966 Bar Stool
2Modern
In 1962, Florence Knoll asked designer Richard Schultz to create a collection of furniture that could withstand the outdoors. The result was the "1966 Collection" which became an instant classic.
Shop

The architects located a new kitchen and dining space in the northern part of the addition. A curving corridor connects the original house to the new kitchen and dining space. Expansive openings in the hallway look into the new enclosed courtyard.

The connecting corridor, or circulation spine, uses built-ins to create space for various activities, such as a family study, a music spot, and reading nooks.

In the new kitchen, oak timber veneer joinery unites concrete floors and counters.

A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.

In the bathroom, the color scheme for the penny tiles reflects the exterior palette for continuity.

The architects made space for a petite pool in the new private courtyard, with a glimpse of the surrounding industrial buildings in the background.

In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.

Project Credits:

Architecture and Interior Design: MAKE Architecture

Builder: Basis Builders

Structural Engineer: Hive Engineering

Landscape Design: MAKE Architecture with Tim Nicholas

Save

Get the Renovations Newsletter

From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.