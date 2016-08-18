Not the Eichler Post-and-Beam Style You Know
Midcentury Homes

Not the Eichler Post-and-Beam Style You Know

By Allie Weiss and Dwell / Photos by Mariko Reed
Referencing the home's original drawings, Klopf Architecture revives this midcentury abode.

Klopf Architecture remodeled a home in San Francisco's Diamond Heights area for a couple; it was originally developed by Joseph Eichler and designed by Claude Oakland in 1962. In this area, Eichler built 100 homes that were largely two-story or split-level, a departure from his classic style: single-story and post-and-beam construction. The owners of this design called on the architects to improve the layout and flow of the residence, introduce more natural light, and enhance the indoor/outdoor connection.   


Over time, shingles had been added on the front facade. Referencing Claude Oakland's original drawings, the firm removed and replaced them with vertical grain Kayu-Batu siding. The balconies, also covered with wood shingles, received a plaster finish.

Mahogany paneling, original to the house, was reused as much as possible.

To match the original mahogany paneling, a set of new cabinets, crafted by by Benchmarc Woodworking, are installed in the kitchen. Dark bronze anodized doors from Fleetwood open up the space to the courtyard.

The design team decided to combine two smaller bedrooms into one more comfortable master suite with a large closet and dressing area. They also eliminated a fourth bedroom, further improving the circulation of the house.

Large walls of glass facing the courtyard were original to the design.

Outer Space Landscape Architects refreshed the courtyard with new hardscaping.

The new house, at left, still complements the neighboring unit, while introducing a clean, modern palette.

