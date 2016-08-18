View Photos
Not the Eichler Post-and-Beam Style You Know
By Allie Weiss and Dwell / Photos by Mariko Reed –
Referencing the home's original drawings, Klopf Architecture revives this midcentury abode.
Klopf Architecture remodeled a home in San Francisco's Diamond Heights area for a couple; it was originally developed by Joseph Eichler and designed by Claude Oakland in 1962. In this area, Eichler built 100 homes that were largely two-story or split-level, a departure from his classic style: single-story and post-and-beam construction. The owners of this design called on the architects to improve the layout and flow of the residence, introduce more natural light, and enhance the indoor/outdoor connection.
