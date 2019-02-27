Stories

Before & After: A Luminous Remodel Breathes New Life Into a Palo Alto Eichler
A Bay Area Eichler gets a clever reconfiguration that improves function, brings in light, and adds 72 square feet of space.
Sarah Akkoush
This Beachside Pad in San Francisco Is the Stuff of Surfers' Dreams
Honing in on the meditative surfing vibes of the ocean, what was once an old horse barn is transformed into a seaside haven,...
Jen Woo
Water Sports
Energy-smart technology makes managing a Sausalito ﬂoating home easy, even from 6,000 miles away.
Deborah Bishop
Not the Eichler Post-and-Beam Style You Know
Referencing the home's original drawings, Klopf Architecture revives this midcentury abode.
Allie Weiss
A Heavenly Backyard is Precise with Pebbles
A San Francisco landscape designer finds a small-space solution that’s anything but narrow-minded.
Dwell
Thank Sottsass for the Most Memphis House Imaginable
In Maui, of all places.
Aileen Kwun