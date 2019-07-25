Stories

This Renovated Victorian in Melbourne Literally Says “Hello” to Passersby
Revamped and expanded to accommodate a home and artist’s studio, Hello House is a true conversation starter.
Allie Weiss
A Modern Green Home in a Historic Colonial Town
A sustainable home in Lexington, Massachusetts, brings contemporary design to an unexpected region.
Allie Weiss
Renovation: A Sunny Berkeley Bungalow Invites the Outdoors In
A couple renovate a 1930s bungalow in Berkeley, California, adding 500 square feet and plenty of natural light.
Allie Weiss