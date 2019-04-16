Modern Tiny Kitchen Remodel in Sweden

Interior stylist Saša Antić has lived in his Stockholm, Sweden, apartment for 15 years. It was built in 1938, during the height of funkis, the colloquial term for Swedish functionalism—a movement characterized by clean lines and a lack of ornamentation. When he recently decided to update his tiny kitchen, Antić devised a modern scheme that honored the apartment’s heritage. "I wanted it to be really graphic but quiet and beautiful," he says.