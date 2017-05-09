Longer Days Call For More Time on These 9 Modern Porches

Much like front doors, porches offer a first impression of a home. They extend the living and seating space outside, while providing a view of the landscape and easy access to the home's amenities. Take a look at these modern examples that show how seamlessly these spaces can transition between indoors and outdoors.



Sliding Open to Waterfront Views Location: Paraparaumu, New Zealand Local architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife Kate designed this beach home overlooking Kapiti Island. The family was set on creating a getaway that would fit in with the existing "baches" in the area—traditional modest waterfront dwellings—but that would have amenities to suit the modern needs of having three children. The sliding doors that lead to the porch allow them to extend their living space on warm days.

Double Porches Drift Into the Landscape

Location: Berrocal, Castilla y León, Spain Josemaria Churtichaga and Cayetana de la Quadra-Salcedo share a Madrid-based architectural practice, but wanted to create a rural weekend home to enjoy with their children. They built this Segovia retreat with cantilevered decks that extend off both sides of the home to take full advantage of the stunning views.

Working With the Landscape

Location: Austin, Texas When designing this home for a couple with two children, Alterstudio Architecture worked to preserve the mature trees on-site by incorporating them into the porch. Cut-outs in the deck and a cantilevered roof bring the landscape into the home, and allowed the designers to avoid taking down a single tree during construction.

A Perfect Perch For Wine Tasting

Location: Paso Robles, California The Brecon Estate Winery was given new life through Aidlin Darling Design's renovation. The efforts to strengthen the links between the tasting room, production facility, and surrounding landscape earned the project a Merit Design Award for Architecture at the 2016 San Francisco AIA Design Awards.

Suburban Oasis

Location: Quito, Ecuador Ecuadorian architect Roberto Burneo designed this home for his niece and her family in the suburbs of Quito. A series of concrete-covered porches extend the living room, providing ample room for the owners to entertain guests.

Switching Up a 100-Year-Old Switching Station

Location: Chicago, Illinois Beaux Bo Properties divided this former switching station into condominiums, one of which was purchased and renovated by a local chef and her husband. The couple screened in the second-story porch overlooking the courtyard, creating a cozy retreat.

A Shared Family Cottage

Location: Georgian Bay, Ontario One large covered porch wraps around and between these joined cottages, linking them in the middle and providing a communal dining space for the two families who share the property. Designed by architects Melana Janzen and John McMinn, this double cottage offers a quiet escape from the city.

From Cottage to Home

Location: Mornington Peninsula, Australia Originally intended as a weekend family retreat, this cottage turned into the family's permanent home when they acquired the neighboring vineyard. Designed by Karen Alcock of MA Architects, the porch overlooks 16 acres of land.