Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
a
Alterstudio Architecture
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
1920s Bungalow Plus Modern Addition Equals Perfect Austin Home
A couple planning for an investment property in Austin ended up with a home that was too terrific to let go.
d
Dan Oko
A Green Home to Last a Lifetime in Austin
Austin couple Anne Suttles and Sam Shah built a house to last their lifetime—and longer.
Miyoko Ohtake