Josemaria Churtichaga and Cayetana de la Quadra-Salcedo live in the Spanish capital of Madrid where they head a thriving architectural practice. While their work regularly includes large-scale cultural centers and public commissions, the couple managed to craft a modest refuge for themselves and their children in rural Segovia.

Though the structure is firmly planted in the 21st century, sheep from a farm across the road still meander to Churtichaga and de la Quadra-Salcedo’s house to graze—an enduring reminder of the region’s history and traditions.

“This is a humanized landscape of meadows, walls, ash, streams, a small-scale landscape, minimal, almost domestic, and where absolutely everything happens in yellow,” the architects wrote in a statement. To that end, the only hint of color on the house’s otherwise natural exterior is a door painted a vibrant lemon-yellow hue.