Lindsay J. Warner
Follow
Latest
8
Stories
1
Collection
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
A Brazilian Couple’s Prefab Cabin Is the Perfect Outpost For Forest Bathing
A green-roofed retreat slots gently into a wooded dell in southern Brazil.
Lindsay J. Warner
Process: Watch a 147-Year-Old Paper Mill Produce a ‘Black Licorice’ Roll
French Paper, a sixth-generation paper mill in Michigan, endures in the digital age.
Lindsay J. Warner
See How Artisans in the Italian Alps Make This High-Design Concrete Lamp
A daunting lighting design pushes a seasoned Italian craftsman to rethink the limits of concrete.
Lindsay J. Warner
Will We Ever Really Own Flying Cars?
Our undying obsession soars into the 21st century.
Lindsay J. Warner
From Sketchbook to Loom, We Reveal How a Brooklyn Designer Created Her New Ocean-Inspired Textile
Following a stroke of inspiration, Rebecca Atwood translated an offhand painting exercise into a new line of fabrics.
Lindsay J. Warner
Watch: It Takes 9 Hours For Woodworkers to Make This Shaker-Inspired Chair
Spare, sturdy, almost minimalist—Thos Moser’s signature chair distills generations of know-how.
Lindsay J. Warner