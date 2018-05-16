8 Best Modern Mailboxes to Buy
Storage

8 Best Modern Mailboxes to Buy

By Gabrielle Golenda
It's no surprise that the most unique mailboxes came from the bygone era of Cadillacs, colorful toasters, atomic clocks, and other popular home luxuries.

1963 was a momentous year in America, especially for the most fervent postal historians—the ZIP code was actually introduced at this time. As the U.S. Postal Service was streamlining their delivery service, there became a need to create mailboxes that were both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Today, those brightly-colored modern designs continue to influence some of the most eye-catching mail storage around. 

We've put together  a compilation of midcentury-inspired mailboxes you can buy, as well as ones that have been found at homes featured by Dwell. They'll transform your address from just another number to an expression of your aesthetic.

modbox USA Midcentury Modern Mailbox
modbox USA Midcentury Modern Mailbox
modbox USA
Design enthusiast Greg Kelly launched a Kickstarter campaign to create the Midcentury Modern Mailbox when his search for the perfect curbside complement to his home proved unfruitful. Produced by modbox USA, the mailbox is faithfully modeled after those of the 1950s and '60s.
Mid-Century Modern Monochromatic Mailbox
Mid-Century Modern Monochromatic Mailbox
Lumens
The Mid-Century Modern Mailbox - Monochromatic was created by Modern Mailbox to complement the unique characteristics of the Mid-Century Modern home. It is coated in a single powder coat finish--available in a range of popular 1950s colors--to give the mailbox an even more modern edge.
Letterman IV in orange by Michael Rösing for Radius-Design, $225 (without post). This best-selling model is made to meet the Deutsche post standards, but we bet it would be equally suitable on this side of the pond.

A modern mailbox in the front landscape provides character that emphasizes the overall minimal aesthetic.&nbsp;

An asymmetrical mailbox incorporates midcentury geometry and new building materials into the front approach.

A powder-coated zinc aluminum body and marine plywood front means zero rust and mold from this New Zealand-made mailbox. A locked lower half keeps mail and packaged protected while the open upper half holds newspapers.

The Neutra Box is handmade from locally-sourced, upcycled sheet metal remnants, reclaimed mostly from outfits in Richmond, California. The box is available in red and black.&nbsp;

Designed by Clare Hsu—a student at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco, California—this mailbox is pictured at the California College of the Arts's Wattis Institute galleries from April 16-24, 2010 as part of the The Way Beyond Art: Sunny Memories exhibition.

