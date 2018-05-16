8 Best Modern Mailboxes to Buy

1963 was a momentous year in America, especially for the most fervent postal historians—the ZIP code was actually introduced at this time. As the U.S. Postal Service was streamlining their delivery service, there became a need to create mailboxes that were both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Today, those brightly-colored modern designs continue to influence some of the most eye-catching mail storage around.

We've put together a compilation of midcentury-inspired mailboxes you can buy, as well as ones that have been found at homes featured by Dwell. They'll transform your address from just another number to an expression of your aesthetic.