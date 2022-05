Modern Mailbox has expanded efforts to the indoors with our sister company Modern Light Switch; mid-century inspired modern light switch and outlet covers. Made in the USA out of walnut and featuring a durable multi-layered Baltic birch plywood core, our modern light switch and outlet covers are the perfect way to make a statement. All modern light outlet covers are 7 1/8” x 4 ¾” x 1/4”. Learn more at www.modern-lightswitch.com