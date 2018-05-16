7 Minimalist Apartments Around The World

Transforming a choppy and dated flat in Salinas, Spain, Madrid-based PKMN Architectures designed a space with internal walls and partitions that rotate effortlessly to meet different needs. Depending on the configuration, the home can be used as a two-bedroom, one-bedroom, or open studio space for parties or gatherings. Dated parquet floors were replaced with modern ceramic tile. All walls and ceilings were re-plastered, and old windows were upgraded with energy-efficient, double-glazed glass.