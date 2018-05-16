7 Minimalist Apartments Around The World
Small Spaces

7 Minimalist Apartments Around The World

By Byron Loker
According to Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus of The Minimalists, minimalism can be summed up in a single sentence: "It's a tool to rid yourself of life’s excess in favor of focusing on what’s important—so you can find happiness, fulfillment, and freedom."

However you may define it, minimalism is inherently modern and has made its way into countless homes around the world. Take a look at these seven examples of dwellings that incorporate minimalism in various ways and at different levels. 

1. Irregularly-Shaped Apartment in Athens, Greece

By straightening angles, installing windows, and adding vertical accents, architect Aaron Ritenour brought light and order to an irregularly-shaped apartment in the heart of Athens, Greece. Toys share space in the living room with an ETR coffee table and Molded Plastic Rocker chair, both by Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra. Behind the couch, 300 vertical oak strips add a decorative element.

Transforming a choppy and dated flat in Salinas, Spain, Madrid-based PKMN Architectures designed a space with internal walls and partitions that rotate effortlessly to meet different needs. Depending on the configuration, the home can be used as a two-bedroom, one-bedroom, or open studio space for parties or gatherings. Dated parquet floors were replaced with modern ceramic tile. All walls and ceilings were re-plastered, and old windows were upgraded with energy-efficient, double-glazed glass.

In Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood, where space is tight and the cost of a home averages close to $1,000 per square foot, architect Chris Greenawalt of Bunker Workshop added 70 square feet to an existing apartment with a little excavation. At 525 square feet, the expanded space is still quite petite, so integrating solutions for managing clutter was essential.

Located on the second floor of a 1952 building in central Warsaw, a 500-square-foot apartment occupied by Bogusz Parzyszek and his six-year-old son Bartek was gutted and renovated by architect Jolanta Janiszewska. Custom pieces that perform double duty define the streamlined interior, as well as kid-friendly details like swing seats.

In recasting a 1,000-square-foot apartment in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Lidija Dragisic of Studio 360 sought to create a modern, adaptable residence. Dragisic introduced a raft of built-ins, minimalist furniture, and a detailed lighting plan in this overhaul.

José Andrade Rocha brought a 592-square-foot apartment in Lisbon back to life by restoring its original, early 20th-century materials, strengthening its relationship with the street, and defining its public and private spaces. A series of gray sliding doors divide the living spaces.

This Brooklyn apartment boasts clean, modern furnishings that complement the simple palette of white walls and oiled Hakwood European oak flooring. A Ny chair is paired with a Reese sofa and cherry Grove nightstand from Room &amp; Board in the living room.

