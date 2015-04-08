Minimal Apartment in Lisbon Divvied Up by Sliding Doors

Architect José Andrade Rocha recognized the beauty hidden in a historic flat.

Sometimes great potential hides beneath a home’s previous unflattering renovations. That was the case with the early-20th-century flat in the historic Lisbon neighbourhood of Mouraria that José Andrade Rocha recently remodeled. “It had lost its soul over the years,” the architect explains. He brought the 592-square-foot apartment back to life by restoring its original materials, strengthening its relationship with the street, and defining its public and private spaces.