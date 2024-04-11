This Live/Work Compound is Carved Into a Los Angeles Hillside

When Joy Cho and her husband Bob began house hunting in Los Angeles in 2014, the start of their search was far from smooth. Faced with a competitive environment and limited inventory, the lifestyle entrepreneur and Oh Joy! founder quickly grew discouraged. "When we started looking for a home to buy in 2014, we were not able to find much in our budget in the neighborhood we wanted," recalls Joy. "Many would go over asking and then still need a lot of work and investment in renovations."



Nestled into the hillside, the main home consists of four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms in 2,800 square feet. The main home’s striking facade features stucco accented with the natural warmth of redwood from Humboldt Sawmill.

The couple was ready to pause their house hunt entirely when a formative conversation with close friends—who just happened to be an architect and interior designer—steered them in a previously unconsidered direction. McShane and Cleo Murnane, principal architect and creative director of Project M Plus, who were just wrapping up their own home, floated the idea of new construction to them—changing the trajectory of their house hunting journey completely.

"We studied the Schindler house in Hollywood, which uses a courtyard and glass corners to open up the home to the landscape," says architect McShane Murnane. "We incorporated sliding doors that pocket into the wall to blur the distinction between the inside and outside."

Seamlessly connected to the backyard, the home’s kitchen features a crisp white palette with brass accents. De Haro Backless Counter Stools from Fyrn, terrazzo floors from Concrete Collaborative, and Tabarka tile backsplash add subtle color and texture to the family space.

Fully pivoting from a house search to a land search, Joy and family identified their top priorities: a flat yard, indoor/outdoor flow, and a "forever home" that their family could grow into. Finding a special piece of land that could meet all of this criteria—contiguous vacant parcels in the hills—the couple purchased the property and eagerly moved forward. "Our down payment savings went into buying the land, and then we began our six-year journey," says Joy.

The site’s steep slope and unique constraints had deterred buyers over the years, challenging architect McShane Murnane to take a fresh approach. "There were actually three lots to begin with," he shares. Over the years, developers had tried to design homes for each individual parcel—only to run into issues with zoning and costing. "Using a zoning code hack, we devised a strategy for site access and encouraged Joy to buy all three lots and tie two together, creating one large lot and one small lot," he explains.

Design elements like the stair’s brass handrail add a touch of glam to the home’s modern palette.

In the home’s dining room, a Maxwell Pendant Light from Lamps Plus hangs above the dining table and chairs. Statement wallpaper by Drop It Modern ties the space together.

Taking advantage of the adjoining parcels, and incorporating a shared driveway to access both, the site plan was designed to include a main residence for Joy and her family, along with a second structure that would be Joy’s dedicated studio. "I always wanted a home office that wasn’t actually inside my house," she says. "The two lots allowed us to also build a studio for me to work that would also double as a guest house for friends and family when visiting."

The studio’s A-frame window captures soaring views of the Los Angeles hillside.

While the studio is Joy’s dedicated workspace, it also serves as a guest house for visiting friends and family. The colorful kitchen palette pairs rich grey with dusty lavender, tied together with brass accents.

Tasked with designing two separate—but cohesive—structures, the Project M Plus team embraced divergent aesthetics. "It was clear to us that the homes should have separate designs to avoid looking like a development," McShane Murnane says. "We decided to markedly change the forms to allow each home to have its own character." Joy’s studio, dark and vertical, exudes clear Scandinavian influence, while the main home, light and horizontal, nods to more local design roots. "We pulled from the architectural history of Los Angeles," says Murnane. "A starting point for us was Rudolph Schindler and his site-influenced architectural massing on hillsides. We are lucky to have decades' worth of inspiring architecture all around us." When it came to the interior design approach, the two structures also received personalized treatment. The main home follows a more neutral palette, while the studio embraces vivid colors and bold patterns. "Each space has a slightly different feel and volume of color," says Project M Plus creative director Cleo Murnane. "The main house is calmer and more serene while the studio is more playful, energetic, and fun." Working with a fellow designer on her forever home, Cleo followed Joy’s clear vision throughout the process. "For Joy, pink is a neutral color," says Cleo. "We followed her lead with playful textures and colorful wallpapers." Custom terrazzo with highlights of pink and yellow were selected for high-traffic areas like kitchens and stairs, and brass finishes were incorporated throughout for richness and warmth. "I had a ton of choices to make, and Joy was involved in every single one of them," says Cleo. The main home’s striking facade consists of crisp white stucco paired with rich, earthy redwood from Humboldt Sawmill. "We wanted to add warmth through redwood, and we were excited to work with the beautiful material," says Joy. Redwood was also used for the roof decks, remaining comfortable to the touch in the relentless Los Angeles sun. For McShane Murnane, durability was paramount in the selection of redwood from Humboldt Sawmill. "Redwood is a relatively durable wood species with less splitting and decay," he shares. "We tend to use it for its long-term life span and ability to weather nicely with age."

"To soften the home, we introduced redwood highlights in the courtyard and at the roof decks," says McShane Murnane.

Redwood is native to California and a sustainable alternative to imported tropical wood species. Redwood from Humboldt Sawmill is certified to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133).