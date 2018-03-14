Subscribe
s
Sarah Akkoush
Stories
Los Angeles Bridge House by Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Nears Completion
With windows installed and exterior cladding in place, Dan Brunn Architecture’s Bridge House forges closer to completion in L.A.
Dwell
Western Window Systems
DBArchitecture
Real Cedar
Before & After: A Luminous Remodel Breathes New Life Into a Palo Alto Eichler
A Bay Area Eichler gets a clever reconfiguration that improves function, brings in light, and adds 72 square feet of space.
Sarah Akkoush
This Reimagined Florida Home Makes Room For Extended Family
A departure from its historic neighbors, Hyde Park House in Tampa balances family gathering spaces with private nooks for retreat.
Sarah Akkoush
This Egg-Shaped Cabin Provides Shelter for Arctic Circle Travelers
A 150-square-foot cabin gives hikers a comfortable place to rest and recharge in the rugged mountains of Hammerfest, Norway.
Sarah Akkoush
A Compact, Choppy Apartment in Barcelona Gets a Colorful, Quirky Remodel
A Barcelona architect applies his studio’s signature style to his own renovated residence.
Sarah Akkoush
This Madrid Home Morphs From Studio to Two-Bedroom Apartment With the Push of a Finger
A Madrid couple make the most of just 750 square feet with movable walls and furniture.
Sarah Akkoush