10 Ideas For the Minimalist Bathroom of Your Dreams
Whether you choose to install a statement bathtub, re-tile the space, or a perfect mirror, the following tips can help keep you on track for creating the minimalist bathroom you've always wanted.
Stick to a Neutral Palette
For this minimalist bathroom renovation inside a Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used sophisticated gray-and-white penny tiles, paired with black countertops, stainless-steel fixtures, and lots of natural light for a clean and streamlined approach.
Maximize Storage
Tubs make a big difference and have the potential to be the main focus when creating the mood you want for your space. For the renovation of this Brookline, Massachusetts home, Butz+Klug Architecture utilized a palette of white and teak—anchored by an elegant bathtub. The architects were able to maximize the small space by creating a sleek storage solution above the bath. They also added special touches like heated floors.
Look East
If you go for a minimalist Japanese-inspired look, this custom cedar tub by Dovetail will do the trick.
Consider Shower Seating
If you don’t have room for a bathtub, adding a seat to your shower can be both functional and decorative. This wood option breaks up the space and echoes the wood floor of the minimalist shower.
Tile the Space
Adding simple white subway tiles is always a safe bathroom bet. Black hexagonal floor tiles add a bit of character while maintaining a minimal approach.
Add Some Interesting Lighting
Raw concrete, a zinc wall by Houston metalworker George Sacaris, and an unfinished tub accentuate this winged Ingo Maurer fixture—bringing lightness and whimsical modernity to this Texas condo renovation.
Outfit Your Bathroom Like You Would the Rest of Your Home
If you only have one bathroom, make it count. This family’s modern industrial loft in Copenhagen showcases a minimalist bathroom that seamlessly fits in with their style. A wall-mounted mirror and a floating sink with storage from Vipp match the slim shower space, while a wall-mounted toilet completes the look.
Add a Little Shine
This solid brass bowl sink on top of a custom Corian base with white Dornbracht wall-mounted faucets adds a sophisticated—and gleaming—touch to a minimalist guest bath.
Look For Special Fixtures
These deep copper finished fixtures were originally designed for the Danish company Vola in 1968 by Arne Jacobsen—and look just as modern today as they did in the '60s.
Find a Great Mirror
This mirror from Sabi is easy to install and budget-friendly. It’s a simple and minimalistic way to up your bathroom mirror game.
