Whether you choose to install a statement bathtub, re-tile the space, or a perfect mirror, the following tips can help keep you on track for creating the minimalist bathroom you've always wanted.

Stick to a Neutral Palette For this minimalist bathroom renovation inside a Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used sophisticated gray-and-white penny tiles, paired with black countertops, stainless-steel fixtures, and lots of natural light for a clean and streamlined approach.

Architect Noah Walker points out while referring to the bathroom he designed for a renovated Hollywood bungalow, "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light—less is more. Make sure to pay attention to the details." Photo Categories:

Maximize Storage Tubs make a big difference and have the potential to be the main focus when creating the mood you want for your space. For the renovation of this Brookline, Massachusetts home, Butz+Klug Architecture utilized a palette of white and teak—anchored by an elegant bathtub. The architects were able to maximize the small space by creating a sleek storage solution above the bath. They also added special touches like heated floors.



The leftmost cabinet above the Duravit bathtub (equipped with KWC fixtures) occupies the space where a doorway once lead into the living room, creating unnecessary traffic from the home’s public spaces through to the master bedroom. The new bathroom features a minimal palette of white and teak. "It’s able to hold up on boat decks so is good for a bathroom," Klug says. It also makes the heated floor that much nicer to walk on in the morning. Photo Categories:



Look East If you go for a minimalist Japanese-inspired look, this custom cedar tub by Dovetail will do the trick.



The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into this master bathroom. Photo Categories:



Consider Shower Seating If you don’t have room for a bathtub, adding a seat to your shower can be both functional and decorative. This wood option breaks up the space and echoes the wood floor of the minimalist shower.



A clean and simple shower in Chicago is lined with modern subway tiles and a wood shower bench.



Tile the Space Adding simple white subway tiles is always a safe bathroom bet. Black hexagonal floor tiles add a bit of character while maintaining a minimal approach.

This Montreal bathroom is all about the mix of materials, from industrial metals and reclaimed wood to clean, graphic tiles.



Add Some Interesting Lighting Raw concrete, a zinc wall by Houston metalworker George Sacaris, and an unfinished tub accentuate this winged Ingo Maurer fixture—bringing lightness and whimsical modernity to this Texas condo renovation.

Winged light bulbs, part of an Ingo Maurer fixture, bring levity to this bathroom. The space features a zinc wall by Houston metalworker George Sacaris, who also did the bathroom and kitchen cabinets.



Outfit Your Bathroom Like You Would the Rest of Your Home If you only have one bathroom, make it count. This family’s modern industrial loft in Copenhagen showcases a minimalist bathroom that seamlessly fits in with their style. A wall-mounted mirror and a floating sink with storage from Vipp match the slim shower space, while a wall-mounted toilet completes the look.



The resident family shares one main bathroom, which is outfitted with Vipp’s line of products: 982 bath furniture, a 906 faucet, and a 992 mirror. The shower sports a Raindance Connect showerhead by Hansgrohe, and there is a wall-mounted toilet by Villeroy & Boch. The Nomad light fixture is from Modular Lighting Instruments, and the floors are topped with ceramic tiles by LaFaenza.



Add a Little Shine This solid brass bowl sink on top of a custom Corian base with white Dornbracht wall-mounted faucets adds a sophisticated—and gleaming—touch to a minimalist guest bath.



Metal details in the home transition to gradually darker tones as the spaces become increasingly private. In the guest bathroom, a solid brass bowl sink rests on top of a custom Corian base. White Dornbracht wall-mounted faucets sit below a custom mirror cabinet. In the bathroom and throughout the home, interior accents by Gunter & Co make elegant finishing touches.



Look For Special Fixtures These deep copper finished fixtures were originally designed for the Danish company Vola in 1968 by Arne Jacobsen—and look just as modern today as they did in the '60s.

Arne Jacobsen designed these fixtures for Vola in 1968. In 2014, the Danish company added a deep copper finish to the line. Shown here is the 112 faucet and mixer series and the round series in-wall accessories.



Find a Great Mirror This mirror from Sabi is easy to install and budget-friendly. It’s a simple and minimalistic way to up your bathroom mirror game.