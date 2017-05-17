Subscribe
f
Frances Anderton
Follow
Stories
Modern in Tijuana
Six years ago, architect Jorge Gracia came to Dwell’s attention with a house he built for his family that was radically different...
Lucky 7
Thanks to Los Angeles’s Small Lot Subdivision Ordinance, the developers of Auburn 7 were able to maximize their property’s...
Sound Design
Years ago, the Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas won a design competition for an addition to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art...
Casa Study House #1
Traditions collide in Los Angeles when architect Jeremy Levine hotwires SoCal Spanish with international haute-moderne.
iT House, Joshua Tree
The iT House brings together raw industrial aesthetics with the tactics of green design to forge a new home in the sunbaked wilds...
Eric Garcetti's Green Home Remodel
Los Angeles is not all mini-malls and highways.
