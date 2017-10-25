6 Modern Hotels Around the World Made Out of Shipping Containers

By transforming vessels originally designed for transporting cargo into clever accommodations, these small, efficient, mobile, and eco-friendly hotels offer an interesting alternative to traditional lodging.

Take a look at how the following innovative properties have brought together repurposed materials and a sense of style to create some unique places to stay.

These 20-foot shipping containers have been repurposed into luxurious hotel rooms by the Australian-based firm Contained. The portable structures have the unique ability to travel almost anywhere. Each container easily opens, flips out, and unfolds into an individual hotel room that opens up to the surrounding landscape, wherever that may be. Since its creation, Contained has designed amazing escapes in various locations including a winery in Victoria, a secret location on an island in the Sydney Harbor, and a wilderness retreat in Queensland.