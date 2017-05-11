Flophouze Hotel

Meet Flophouze: An eco-chic shipping container hotel located in Round Top, Texas. Its Name is the ultimate paradox. These gorgeous containers set an ultimate example of how to bring together repurposed materials and create something absolutely beautiful. Born from pure wanderlust, an inherent obligation to recycle, and a constant need to create- owner Matt White and his crew from Recycling The Past have created an amazing new lodging concept that has shaken up the hotel industry in Texas.

Our eco-chic interiors are clad with sustainably harvested wood from our farm in upstate New York and reclaimed lumber from across America. To capture the vast pastoral views and great natural light, we installed windows salvaged from a school in Philadelphia that was slated for demolition.

Unique to say the least, we keep the funky vibe going with salvaged cabinet bases from a laboratory in Brooklyn and our counter tops are crafted from old bowling alley and railroad car floors here in Texas! Artifacts acquired from Matt's travels across the globe adorn each Houze making the decor truly one of a kind.

At Flophouze, we don't have T.V.'s, we keep it old school. Our Houzes come equipped with record players and a handpicked vinyl collection. In the living room, you will find a stack of unique books to read through at your leisure. Here we believe friends, family, a good book and an old song is food for the soul. So unwind, unplug, and enjoy a much needed break from all the noise.

Our Flophouzes are available for sale as well as available for lodging.
Learn More about booking your stay at www.flophouze.com

Taking you back to a simpler time, every Houze comes stocked with records.

Taking you back to a simpler time, every Houze comes stocked with records.

We use luxury linens from Pandora de Baltazar and Matteo in every one of our Houzes

This rug was handpicked by Matt in India and really opens up an inviting room in Houze II

The hardwood floors are original to the container and have traveled the world over

We bring the beauty outside with a hammock and fire pit.

    • Press