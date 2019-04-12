Subscribe
m
Matthew Williams
Follow
17
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
This Compact Apartment in NYC Is Full of Crafty Solutions
A transforming apartment in New York offers ingenious solutions for making the most of limited square footage.
Laura Mauk
A Family’s Cramped Bungalow Is Replaced With an Accessible and Affordable Prefab
In Santa Monica, a couple go all in on a prefab home that’s flexible and accessible and unabashedly part of their neighborhood.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Shore Bet
Placing resiliency first, a fortified beach house rises in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.
Luke Hopping
Cottage Industrious
A simple cabin on the banks of Lake Erie packs function into just 510 square feet.
s
Stephen Heyman
One Couple's Imagination Goes Wild at a 1967 Weekend Retreat
Offbeat furnishings are kindred spirits to an architectural oddball in the Hudson Valley.
Dwell
American Beauty
A Kansas architect unlocks the potential in an outdated 1950s home.
b
Brooke McGrath