Go Stargazing in Snøhetta’s Towering Addition to Sweden’s Treehotel
An extension of Treehotel’s mission of bringing modern design to a serene natural environment, the 7th room is a cabin lofted among the treetops that blurs the distinction between indoors and outdoors. Designed by the renowned firm Snøhetta, the structure hovers 10 meters above the ground with a black-and-white print of the canopy covering the bottom façade, creating a trompe l'oeil effect. The two bedrooms, bathroom, lounge area, and netted terrace are arranged across two slightly different levels, accommodating up to five guests. Barring a fear of heights, you can choose to lay your sleeping bag on the double-layered net that connects the two bedrooms and enjoy a night under the stars. Modeled after a Nordic cabin, the 7th room is clad with burnt pine wood with birch plywood forming the interior walls and serving as a tonal contrast. An expression of the landscape and an extension of the hotel’s ecological ethos, the new addition promises to be an awe-inspiring retreat.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The introductory rate for the cabin is about $1,340 for five guests, and includes a buffet breakfast.
Book Your Stay