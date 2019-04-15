Geological Formation
Dwell Magazine + Californian Homes

Geological Formation

Add to
Like
Share
By Lydia Lee / Photos by Alan Nicholson
A net-zero house in Northern California is earth-first in more ways than one.

Bill Gawthrop and Diane Taylor might live in the only house that is deliberately designed to look as though it has been through an earthquake. Their home, located on a ridge in Northern California’s Mendocino County, has a diagonal "fracture" near the front door that shows how the earth could have shifted. This nod to geological stress is appropriate, given the couple’s professions: They are geophysicists, now retired.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.