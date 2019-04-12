Subscribe
Lydia Lee
Stories
Before & After: A Car Shop in San Francisco Is Reborn as an Artist’s Loft, Gallery, and Studio
SOMA Residence by Dumican Mosey Architects showcases a wide array of art, including, most notably, a Fiat mounted upside down...
Lydia Lee
You’d Never Guess This Japanese-Style Home in Tiburon Is a Kit House
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, a kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provides the right bones for a...
Lydia Lee
Net-Zero Homes Help Solve an Affordable Housing Crisis at a Native American Reservation
The $60 million plan involves members of the Oglala Lakota Nation helping to build their own homes.
Lydia Lee
Geological Formation
A net-zero house in Northern California is earth-first in more ways than one.
Lydia Lee
Steel-Clad Prefab Modules Perch Lightly in Northern California
Two architects collaborate on a modular compound that celebrates an unspoiled Sonoma landscape.
Lydia Lee
Traditional Sensibilities Made Modern with Raw Materials
From neon resin to found twigs, Benwu Studio's playful designs stand out.
Lydia Lee