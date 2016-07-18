From Bauhaus Student to Brutalist Supreme: Highlights by Marcel Breuer

In our upcoming September issue, we visit a 1954 house designed by celebrated icon Marcel Breuer. As a bit of preview, we dip into Phaidon's new monograph on the Bauhaus-trained architect. Written by Robert McCarter, the book surveys Breuer's varied portfolio. Known for his tubular steel furniture designs, massive Brutalist government buildings, and boundary-pushing private houses, Breuer's influence on modernism is significant in both his native Europe and in the States. Take a cruise through some highlights from his career below and tell us in the comments: what is your favorite Breuer work?