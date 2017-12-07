Fritz Hansen Celebrates its First Anniversary in San Francisco
Fritz Hansen Celebrates its First Anniversary in San Francisco

By Jenny Xie
Jaime Derringer, founder and executive editor of Design Milk, leads a panel on Danish design and California modernism.

Founded in 1872, Danish furniture maker Fritz Hansen has given us such iconic designs as Arne Jacobsen's Egg, Swan, and Series 7 chairs, and Poul Kjærholm’s PK22 chair and PK80 daybed. The international leader in Scandinavian design and craftsmanship opened its San Francisco concept store last year, just a short stroll away from our offices in the Jackson Square neighborhood. 

To celebrate the one-year anniversary, Fritz Hansen is hosting a special panel discussion on the intersection of Danish design and California modernism, led by Jaime Derringer of Design Milk. The other guests will include Rob Forbes, founder of Studio Forbes, Public Bikes, and Design Within Reach; Yves Behar, founder and CEO of fuseproject and co-founder of August and Canopy; and Alison Carr, design director of Gensler.

We're excited to attend—and we're bringing you to the party! Check out our Instagram on Thursday, December 7 for the story.

