Fritz Hansen Egg Chair

Along with the birth of the Swan chair, Swan sofa, and Series 3300, Arne Jacobsen also created the Egg chair for the Royal Hotel in Copenhagen. When he was commissioned to design and furnish the entire project in 1958, he pulled out all the stops in order to create integrated and forward-thinking results. As one of the project’s most innovative designs, the Egg chair and foot stool was unexpected in a space that was filled with vertical and horizontal surfaces. The sculptural shape was first imagined in Jacobsen’s garage near Copenhagen, where he also designed the Swan for the lobby and reception areas of the hotel. The reclining and rotatable chair is made of a strong polyurethane foam inner shell that’s upholstered and reinforced with glass fibre. The tilt mechanism is made of steel sheet, steel tubing, and spring steel. Like Jacobsen's other designs, it's available in a wide range of fabrics and leathers.