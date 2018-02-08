Fritz Hansen Series 7 Chair

Though Fritz Hansen has produced multiple memorable designs over the years, the Arne Jacobsen-designed Series 7 is one that’s gained iconic status since it's birth in 1955. Also known as "3107," the seat is constructed of pressure-moulded veneer while the base is made up of chromed steel tubes. The lamination technique that Fritz Hansen developed for this chair made history, and is still being used in their factory just north of Copenhagen. Today, you can choose from four different bases, 10 veneers, and two finishes—either coloured ash or a choice of 12 lacquers. Additionally, you can opt to have it upholstered in a range of fabrics and leathers.