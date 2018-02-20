When Arne Jacobsen was commissioned to design all aspects of the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen in 1958, one of the results was an innovative chair he designed for the lobby and lounge areas—which he dubbed the Swan. Along with the Egg chair, Jacobsen first conceived the Swan in the garage of his home just north of Copenhagen. This assignment was the perfect opportunity to bring forth his theory of integrating both design and architecture in seamless ways. In order to create the curved design he was imagining, he designed a molded shell made of synthetic material that’s padded with cold-cured foam, and placed it on an aluminum star swivel base and a satin polished steel pedestal. You can choose between two different heights and from a range of fabric and leather upholstery options.