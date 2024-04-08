There are Currently Multiple Frank Lloyd Wright Homes for Sale for Less Than $1M
As one of the most influential architects of all time, Frank Lloyd Wright designed myriad residences ranging from cozy bungalows to expansive Usonian gems. Given how cherished his homes are, it’s not every day that one pops up on the market, let alone at a price point of less than $1,000,000. If you’ve been awaiting just such an opportunity, you’re in luck—the following three properties are priced to sell. But be warned: The architect’s homes are notoriously challenging (and expensive) to preserve.
The Burleigh House (J.J. O’Connor House)
Location: 330 Gregory Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois
Price: $899,000
The McCartney House
Location: 2662 Taliesin Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Price: $790,000
The Hickox House
Location: 687 S Harrison Ave, Kankakee, Illinois
Price: $779,000
Dating back to 1900, the Hickox House is nestled along the Kankakee River in Illinois. It features a trove of original detail, including an anchoring fireplace, built-in seating, and leaded glass windows.
Published
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.