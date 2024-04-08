SubscribeSign In
There are Currently Multiple Frank Lloyd Wright Homes for Sale for Less Than $1M

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a home by the legendary architect, here are three properties ranging from $790K to $899K.
As one of the most influential architects of all time, Frank Lloyd Wright designed myriad residences ranging from cozy bungalows to expansive Usonian gems. Given how cherished his homes are, it’s not every day that one pops up on the market, let alone at a price point of less than $1,000,000. If you’ve been awaiting just such an opportunity, you’re in luck—the following three properties are priced to sell. But be warned: The architect’s homes are notoriously challenging (and expensive) to preserve.

The Burleigh House (J.J. O’Connor House)

Location: 330 Gregory Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois

Price: $899,000

Built in 1916, the two-bedroom Burleigh House (also known as the J.J. O’Connor House) is one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s American System-Built Homes. A finished basement is also included in the property.

The McCartney House

Location: 2662 Taliesin Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Price: $790,000

The 1951 McCartney House is composed primarily of cement, wood, and glass. Vaulted ceilings and extensive glazing await inside the 1,671-square-foot historic home.

The Hickox House

Location: 687 S Harrison Ave, Kankakee, Illinois

Price: $779,000

Dating back to 1900, the Hickox House is nestled along the Kankakee River in Illinois. It features a trove of original detail, including an anchoring fireplace, built-in seating, and leaded glass windows.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Frank Lloyd WrightReal Estate

