There are Currently Multiple Frank Lloyd Wright Homes for Sale for Less Than $1M

As one of the most influential architects of all time, Frank Lloyd Wright designed myriad residences ranging from cozy bungalows to expansive Usonian gems. Given how cherished his homes are, it’s not every day that one pops up on the market, let alone at a price point of less than $1,000,000. If you’ve been awaiting just such an opportunity, you’re in luck—the following three properties are priced to sell. But be warned: The architect’s homes are notoriously challenging (and expensive) to preserve.

Location: 330 Gregory Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois

Price: $899,000