Frank Lloyd Wright’s O’Connor House Hits the Market for $899K

Built in 1916, the two-bedroom bungalow is one of the legendary architect’s American System-Built Homes.
Text by
Location: 330 Gregory Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois

Price: $899,000

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Year Built: 1916

Footprint: 1,458 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to a rare opportunity to own an exquisite piece of architectural history in East Wilmette. This home has been recognized by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation as a rare example of Frank Lloyd Wright’s American System-Built Homes. The bungalow offers a truly unique floor plan and boasts a stunning landscape that accentuates its timeless appeal. Step inside to discover a woodwork masterpiece with many distinctive prairie-inspired details. An open foyer/sitting room warmly invites you into this one-of-a-kind home. The living room is adorned with a Frank Lloyd Wright signature—the oversized woodburning fireplace anchoring the main living space. You’ll also find built-in bookcases and panoramic windows (46 in all) connecting you to nature in every corner of the home. Sit on the front porch which, in the summer, is screened with a blend of wisteria and trumpet vines."

The home’s living areas are lined with large , wood-framed windows.

The remodeled kitchen has long countertops and new cabinetry and appliances.

The finished basement has an additional living area, an office, a workout room, and a full bath.

330 Gregory Avenue in Wilmette, Illinois, is currently listed for $899,000 by Julie Fleetwood and Julia Seitchik of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty.

