Frank Lloyd Wright’s McCartney House Just Hit the Market for $790K

Location: 2662 Taliesin Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Price: $790,000

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Year Built: 1951

Footprint: 1,671 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 1.12 acres

From the Agent: "Introducing the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed McCartney House. It was commissioned in 1949 by Ward and Helen McCartney and is located in Parkwyn Village, which is listed on the National Register Of Historic Places. This Usonian home is a testament to Wright’s visionary approach to design, seamlessly blending nature with modern living. Discover the distinctive features that define this iconic residence, from its horizontal lines, vaulted ceilings, and cantilevered roofs to the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. This is perhaps the most dramatic Usonian designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Parkwyn and is only one of two homes in Michigan that Wright designed using the diamond-shaped module. The home comes with some original furniture, blueprints and two paintings by Helen McCartney. The McCartney House, which sits on more than an acre of land adjacent to the Asylum Lake Preserve, offers a serene retreat surrounded by nature while remaining close to urban conveniences and cultural attractions."