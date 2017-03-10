Find Yourself in Paradise at These 10 Modern Rentals in the Caribbean
Casa Solaris Off the Coast of Puerto Rico
Architect John Hix—who worked under renowned American architect and concrete aficionado Louis Kahn—went as green as possible to preserve this natural enclave when he designed the hotel Hix Island House in Vieques—off the coast of Puerto Rico. The most recent guest house on the property, it's completely removed from the commercial grid and runs solely on solar power.
Casa Comunal in Panama
Situated on the idyllic Caribbean shoreline of Isla Colon—the largest and northernmost island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago in Panama—Casa Comunal is a new Caribbean getaway that embeds travelers in the local culture and promotes a cooperative mindset. The modern vacation house enjoys a private beachfront with ample access to the outdoors.
Cayo Espanto in Belize
Located on a private island in the warm and calm waters of the Western Caribbean—three miles from San Pedro off the coast of Belize—Cayo Espanto is truly a spectacular and private dream vacation getaway spot.
Villa Arboleda in the Dominican Republic
Villa Arboleda is a contemporary rental perched high in the tropical hills of the beachside resort town of Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. Located only one mile from the beach, it boasts breathtaking views and sleeps up to 10 guests.
Casa Kimball in the Dominican Republic
A luxury beachfront property in the Dominican Republic, the 20,000-square-foot, ultra-modern Casa Kimball sits on three acres of land facing the Atlantic Ocean. The villa centers around a 156-foot infinity pool that extends straight out towards a cliff—and seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living.
Casa Xixim in Yucatan, Mexico
Casa Xixim is an elegantly designed modern villa tucked between the turquoise ocean and the lush jungle vegetation of the Yucatan—plus it’s only seconds from the beach and minutes from the ruins of Tulum.
Treetop House in Malpais, Costa Rica
Nestled in the treetops of Malpais, Costa Rica, and designed by Costa Rican architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe, this beautiful home has been shortlisted for "House of the Year" by World Architecture News and awarded five Costa Rican Biennial awards.
Coconut Road Villa in Turks and Caicos
Situated on the white sands of Grace Bay overlooking the pristine waters of Princess Alexandria National Marine Park, this luxury villa in Turks and Caicos provides a direct path to Smith’s Reef—a snorkeler’s paradise.
Sugar Kube in Turks and Caicos
The "Sugar Kube" in Turks and Caicos certainly lives up to its name. With sleek white walls and a boxy shape, the luxurious one-bedroom villa is set on the postcard-worthy Grace Bay Beach.
Beachfront Villa in the Dominican Republic
This luxury villa in Cabarete, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic has a bright and airy contemporary beachside look. It rents for $895 per night on Airbnb and can sleep up to 14 guests.