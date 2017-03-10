Find Yourself in Paradise at These 10 Modern Rentals in the Caribbean

Casa Solaris Off the Coast of Puerto Rico Architect John Hix—who worked under renowned American architect and concrete aficionado Louis Kahn—went as green as possible to preserve this natural enclave when he designed the hotel Hix Island House in Vieques—off the coast of Puerto Rico. The most recent guest house on the property, it's completely removed from the commercial grid and runs solely on solar power.

Architect John Hix—who, as one might gather, worked under renowned American architect and concrete aficionado Louis Kahn—designed the hotel Hix Island House in Vieques, off Puerto Rico. Photo Categories:

Casa Comunal in Panama Situated on the idyllic Caribbean shoreline of Isla Colon—the largest and northernmost island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago in Panama—Casa Comunal is a new Caribbean getaway that embeds travelers in the local culture and promotes a cooperative mindset. The modern vacation house enjoys a private beachfront with ample access to the outdoors.



The open plan compound consists of Casa Norte and Casa Sur, two units that share an atrium entryway with large doors that roll open or closed to join or connect the two spaces. Much of the shape of Casa Comunal derives from the existing flora on the site, which includes many fruit-bearing trees.

Cayo Espanto in Belize Located on a private island in the warm and calm waters of the Western Caribbean—three miles from San Pedro off the coast of Belize—Cayo Espanto is truly a spectacular and private dream vacation getaway spot.

Discover your own private island at Cayo Espanto, Belize, where paradise and luxury come together as one. It's located three miles from San Pedro in the calm waters of the Western Caribbean, off the coast of Belize.

Villa Arboleda in the Dominican Republic Villa Arboleda is a contemporary rental perched high in the tropical hills of the beachside resort town of Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. Located only one mile from the beach, it boasts breathtaking views and sleeps up to 10 guests.



This view of Villa Arboleda shows the incredible amount of rich forest that surrounds the hillside escape.

Casa Kimball in the Dominican Republic A luxury beachfront property in the Dominican Republic, the 20,000-square-foot, ultra-modern Casa Kimball sits on three acres of land facing the Atlantic Ocean. The villa centers around a 156-foot infinity pool that extends straight out towards a cliff—and seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living.

Casa Kimball in the Dominican Republic extends over 20,000 square feet of paradise.

Casa Xixim in Yucatan, Mexico Casa Xixim is an elegantly designed modern villa tucked between the turquoise ocean and the lush jungle vegetation of the Yucatan—plus it’s only seconds from the beach and minutes from the ruins of Tulum.

This bold, colorful tile is installed in large sections throughout the entire casa.

Treetop House in Malpais, Costa Rica

Nestled in the treetops of Malpais, Costa Rica, and designed by Costa Rican architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe, this beautiful home has been shortlisted for "House of the Year" by World Architecture News and awarded five Costa Rican Biennial awards.

The interconnecting teak-and-bamboo, pod-like design floats above the trees with 180-degree views of the mountains and the Pacific.

Coconut Road Villa in Turks and Caicos Situated on the white sands of Grace Bay overlooking the pristine waters of Princess Alexandria National Marine Park, this luxury villa in Turks and Caicos provides a direct path to Smith’s Reef—a snorkeler’s paradise.



Guests can dine poolside overlooking the ocean at the Coconut Road Villa.

Sugar Kube in Turks and Caicos The "Sugar Kube" in Turks and Caicos certainly lives up to its name. With sleek white walls and a boxy shape, the luxurious one-bedroom villa is set on the postcard-worthy Grace Bay Beach.



The open-plan living area looks out to an intimate courtyard with an infinity pool.

Beachfront Villa in the Dominican Republic This luxury villa in Cabarete, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic has a bright and airy contemporary beachside look. It rents for $895 per night on Airbnb and can sleep up to 14 guests.