Modern Concrete Getaway in Paradise

You might think a Brutalist-style concrete structure would be out of place in a lush, beach-resort island like Vieques. However, to preserve the natural enclave off the coast of Puerto Rico, architect John Hix went as green as possible for his hotel Casa Solaris.
Casa Solaris at Hix Island House
Carr. 995, KM 1.5 – HC-02, Box 14902 Vieques, Puerto Rico 00765 Tel: 787-741-2302 hixislandhouse.com
Architect John Hix—who, as one might gather, worked under renowned American architect and concrete aficionado Louis Kahn—designed the hotel Hix Island House in Vieques, off Puerto Rico. The latest guest house on the property is called Casa Solaris and is entirely removed from the commercial grid, running completely on solar power. Photo by Michael Grimm.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample
Like the other buildings onsite, John Hix designed Casa Solaris to take advantage of the natural forces here in Vieques; wind, sun and rain. By creating open spaces, where basically the fourth wall is missing, John created a space that takes advantage of the trade winds that flow through the Vieques hills. By placing the open wall towards the trade winds (to the East), the room is constantly cooled, leaving no need for air conditioning. Photo by Michael Grimm.
From a visual standpoint it is quite different from the Mediterranean-influenced, stucco walls of most Caribbean resorts. It's built of block and reinforced concrete which makes for an interesting contrast to the lush surroundings of the island, and it stands up to extreme weather and hurricane-force gales. Photo by Michael Grimm.
The bathrooms recycle gray water from sinks and showers to help irrigate the surrounding landscape which includes native plants like hibiscus, banana, key lime, and ginger. Amenities include Rusk eco-friendly soaps, Frette towels, and Neeva Gayle night shirts. Photo by Michael Grimm.
The lofts in Casa Solaris include a full kitchen so guests can cook as they wish. The beds are outfitted in Frette linens and quilts by See Design. One of the other three walls faces south, to give the room constant shade throughout the day, and an opening on the West wall provides for sufficient cross ventilation. Photo by Michael Grimm.
There is a large cistern built into the base of the building, which collects rain water from the roof. Photo by Michael Grimm.
All the outdoor lounge furniture is from Dedon. Photo by Michael Grimm.
On the roof, Casa Solaris has 24 solar panels, which feed to 12 batteries in what the architect calls “the engine room," plus two 50-gallon, solar hot water heaters, which feed to the sinks and outdoor showers. Photo by Michael Grimm.