Fashion Ads Are Embracing the Saying “There’s No Place Like Home”

About two years ago, a pattern started to emerge in fashion campaigns: models standing in settings that appeared to be bedrooms, kitchens, and other living spaces, looking straight into the camera with languid poses that made it seem as though they’d been hanging out there all day, or maybe even their entire lives. "Calling this [art direction] style ‘grandpa's lake house’" tweeted Elizabeth Goodspeed in August 2022, attaching campaign images from Bode, Nike, Aimé Leon Dore, and J.Crew, all of which featured similar backdrops with dark-wood wall paneling and vintage-inspired decor like quilts and chess sets.

As a graphic designer and art director, as well as the U.S. editor-at-large for the creative platform It’s Nice That, it’s Goodspeed’s job to notice visual patterns such as these. But a full two years later, the fashion campaign style she calls Grandpa’s Lake House just won’t quit—and has evolved to include interiors that feel decidedly more like the everyday living setups of the average millennial consumer. Last year, for example, Goodspeed shared photos of a Bandit Running campaign shot in a Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment that she described as a "trickle down" from the Poconos cabin vibe she’d noticed earlier. Chess set? Check. (Situated atop a vintage trunk, no less.) But the model poses in the brand’s athletic gear, looking like she’s just returned home from, or is gearing up for, a run, on a generic, West Elmesque couch, with an Ikea Rotsund mirror, an array of houseplants, and a radiator and window air-conditioning unit visible in the background.

Of course, there are obvious logistical and financial advantages to building a world inside the home. The pandemic proved to many brands—and Harry Styles, who shot the cover of Harry’s House in an upside-down living room furnished with modernist pieces—that they didn’t have to jet off to some far-flung destination to create a narrative or a sense of voyeuristic allure. A Zoom backdrop can say a lot about a person, and meticulously placed props, like a vintage poster or a chess set, can have a similar effect. But now that travel isn’t restricted, why stay inside? According to Eliza Brooke, a freelance fashion and design writer who coined the term "finished basement core" in a December 2023 newsletter post inspired by Jacquemus and Miu Miu holiday campaigns, the answer is nostalgia. "If you’re hanging out in a finished basement, you’re a teenager again," Brooke writes. Interior spaces, particularly those in the home, like a bedroom with posters on the wall, can instantly take you back to your childhood. For brands like Miu Miu, which have been leaning into the whole quote-unquote "girlhood" trend lately, a specific sense of time and place helps bring the aesthetic to life.