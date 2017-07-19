Escape to a John Lautner Micro-Resort in the Californian Desert

One of America’s most important modernist masters, the late John Lautner is also one of Hollywood’s most beloved architects. Designing homes with powerful geometry and a strong sense of drama, Lautner produced houses that were used in numerous films, including Diamonds Are Forever, Pulp Fiction, Twilight, Iron Man, The Big Lebowski, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and A Single Man.

Through the efforts of L.A. interior designer Tracy Beckmann and her partner, furniture designer Ryan Trowbridge, you can experience the glamorous Lautner spell that has entranced Hollywood at The Lautner—the only existing John Lautner building that you can actually spend the night in.

Beckmann and Trowbridge are the co-owners of this resort-style property, which they started working on eight years ago. They describe their unique architectural project as a "micro-resort—a hybrid between luxury rental and boutique hotel."

Sited in a remote desert residence built by Lautner almost 70 years ago, the property was commissioned by Hollywood movie producer Lucien Hubbard who wanted a holiday retreat where he could escape from L.A. with actress Mary Pickford.

Beckmann and Trowbridge have recently expanded The Lautner to create The Lautner Compound, which includes The Lautner, The Park—a 10,000-square-foot open-air event space—and a newly acquired 1957 Californian bungalow called The Ranch House. All the buildings and facilities on the compound were masterfully restored and furnished to reflect the spirit of Lautner.

