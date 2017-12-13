Dwell’s Top 10 Cabins of 2017

View Photos
We've got cabin fever—in a good way.
In our humble opinion, nothing beats a cabin retreat. Tucked deep afield in an alpine forest or perched beside a placid lake, these wooden shelters put us back in touch with nature—no wonder they're a perennial favorite among our readers. Whether an oasis of rest and relaxation, or a springboard for adventure, these 10 cabins below ignited our imaginations. Keep scrolling to see which cabins made the cut.
10. La Colombière Cabin Expansion in Quebec
