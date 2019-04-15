Dwell x Turkel Design: Breaking Ground in Palm Springs

"How do we take great design and exert enough pressure to make it more accessible for people everywhere?" Such is the challenge, voiced here by Joel Turkel, that both Turkel Design and Dwell have set out to meet in our nearly 12 years of partnership. In the latest chapter of a collaboration that has delivered homes all over the United States and beyond, we’re announcing our new build—the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design. A mecca for midcentury modernism, Palm Springs is an apt setting for the 2,000-square-foot courtyard home, which both encapsulates the tenets of superb design and responds to modern ways of living.

