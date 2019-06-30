Stories

Step Inside Palm Springs’ Latest Indoor/Outdoor Prefab Home
Inspired by midcentury-modern architecture and an easy, breezy, open-air lifestyle, the Axiom Desert House embodies the beauty of...
Presented by Dwell, Marvin, Dacor, The Modern Fan Company, Turkel Design and
An Indoor/Outdoor Prefab Blooms in the Palm Springs Desert
While Joel Turkel has built prefab homes all over North America and beyond, he hasn’t had the chance to live in one of his own...
Presented by Dwell and Turkel Design
Dwell x Turkel Design: Breaking Ground in Palm Springs
Drawing from the city’s heritage of midcentury modernism, the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design embodies California’s...
Presented by Dwell and Turkel Design
Turkel Design’s Award-Winning Gambier Island House
Turkel Design
Turkel Design’s Georgian Bay House Energy Conscious in the Canadian Shield
Turkel Design
Turkel Design’s “Modern Cottage” awarded highest honor by NAHB Building Systems Council
Turkel Design