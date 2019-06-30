Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Turkel Design
Follow
Latest
6
Stories
9
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Step Inside Palm Springs’ Latest Indoor/Outdoor Prefab Home
Inspired by midcentury-modern architecture and an easy, breezy, open-air lifestyle, the Axiom Desert House embodies the beauty of...
Presented by
Dwell
,
Marvin
,
Dacor
,
The Modern Fan Company
,
Turkel Design
and
An Indoor/Outdoor Prefab Blooms in the Palm Springs Desert
While Joel Turkel has built prefab homes all over North America and beyond, he hasn’t had the chance to live in one of his own...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Turkel Design
Dwell x Turkel Design: Breaking Ground in Palm Springs
Drawing from the city’s heritage of midcentury modernism, the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design embodies California’s...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Turkel Design
Turkel Design’s Award-Winning Gambier Island House
Turkel Design
Turkel Design’s Georgian Bay House Energy Conscious in the Canadian Shield
Turkel Design
Turkel Design’s “Modern Cottage” awarded highest honor by NAHB Building Systems Council
Turkel Design