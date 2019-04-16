Dutch Military Bunker Becomes Tiny Vacation Home
The Nieuwe Hollandse Waterlinie was a strategic defense area from the 1800s to the 1960s. Located in the Netherlands’ west, the low-lying land was engineered with canals and sluices that could flood the area with a layer of water deep enough to make travel by foot dangerous yet shallow enough to prevent boat access.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.