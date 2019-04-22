A Curving Rammed Earth Addition Expands a Family Bungalow in Melbourne

When clients in possession of a 1930s, 1,291-square-foot bungalow on a small city lot in Melbourne approached Steffen Welsch Architects, their primary need was to create enough space for their growing family. They also wanted to be able to host guests and family for extended visits. "We added low-cost operation, current and future functionality, evolving privacy needs, and future accessibility to the brief," said Welsch.



The design plan prioritizes sustainability and flexible interior spaces via the addition of a rammed earth wing that sweeps off the back of the house and curves along the edge of the lot.